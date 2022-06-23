Weaner steers 590 at Charters Towers

Bullocks topped at 438c for a pen of good quality Brahmans sold on a/c Laroona Pastoral Company, that weighed 514kg to return $2251/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Basalt Grazing that sold for 441c, weighing 477kg to return $2103/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by LCB Cattle for PTICs, making 420c, weighing 549kg to return $2305/hd. Best pen of cows to the meatworks sold a/c R,J and S Hyden for 352c, weighing 530kg and $1865/hd. Bulls sold on a/c WD 19 Pty Ltd topped at 404c and weighed 552kg, to return $2230/hd.