Weaner steers 590 at Charters Towers

Weaner steers 170kg sell for 590c/$1003 at Charters Towers

June 23 2022 - 8:00am
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 4139 head on Wednesday, consisting of 1989 prime and 2150 store cattle.

