Weaner steers 590 at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 4139 head on Wednesday, consisting of 1989 prime and 2150 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 528 bullocks, 447 heifers, 903 cows and 111 bulls. The store section consisted of 1662 steers, 460 heifers and 28 cows and calves.
Cattle comprised larger lines of finished ox, heifers and cows - with the females selling to reduced rates which is in line with other major selling centres this week. Bullocks remained relatively firm on last week's rates.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Richmond, Hughenden, Normanton, Georgetown, Forsayth as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 5c easier, heifers were 5c dearer, cows were 15c easier, and bulls were unchanged on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 450c and averaged 404c, and those over 500kg topped at 438c to average 405c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 441c and averaged 380c. Cows under 400kg made 380c and averaged 270c, while cows over 400kg reached 420c, averaging 325c. Bulls under 450kg made 460c and averaged 358c, while bulls over 450kg reached 404c to average 350c.
Bullocks topped at 438c for a pen of good quality Brahmans sold on a/c Laroona Pastoral Company, that weighed 514kg to return $2251/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Basalt Grazing that sold for 441c, weighing 477kg to return $2103/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by LCB Cattle for PTICs, making 420c, weighing 549kg to return $2305/hd. Best pen of cows to the meatworks sold a/c R,J and S Hyden for 352c, weighing 530kg and $1865/hd. Bulls sold on a/c WD 19 Pty Ltd topped at 404c and weighed 552kg, to return $2230/hd.
Store cattle consisted of isolated larger lines of predominantly Brahman steers and heifers with a larger than usual yarding of mickeys with all categories selling to an easing market and smaller buying panel operating.
Steers under 200kg reached 590c to average 537c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 590c, averaging 485c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 510c and averaged 433c and steers over 400kg sold to 450c to average 436c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 568c, averaging 442c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 460c and averaged 415c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 440c, averaging 402c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 416c to average 389c.
A pen of 12 steers a/c B and A Bethel sold for 590c, weighed 170kg and returned $1003/hd. A pen of 14 steers a/c Mawell Ag made 510c for 339kg to return $1726/hd. A pen of 10 mickeys a/c Danny Stanford made 568c and weighed 198kg to average $1124/hd. A good pen of 16 heifers selling on a/c Heslin & Sons sold for 440c, weighing 284kg to return $1249/hd. Several smaller lines of cows and calves were offered, with the best of them selling for $1950/unit.
