Combined agents saw a decreased yarding of 2313 head on Wednesday, comprising 1405 steers, 706 heifers, 167 cows, 13 cows and calves and 26 bulls.
Cattle were again drawn from local areas along with a large draft from Collinsville.
Quality, although mixed in some classes, was generally good as was condition.
The regular processors were present except for one, operating on reduced limits.
The feeder panel was also lacking enthusiasm and regulars, so prices eased for most types.
Slaughter steers sold to 418c, average 404c, steers 500-600kg reached 486c, average 442c, steers 400-500kg sold to 498c, average 462c, steers 330-400kg reached 548c, average 478c, steers 280-330kg made 706c, average 553c, steers 200-280kg sold to 704c, average 621c, and steers under 200kg sold to 684c, average 565c.
Slaughter cows sold to 372c, average 369c, cows 500-600kg reached 375c, average 354c, cows 400-500kg reached 360c, average 338c, and cows 330-400kg reached 354c, average 315c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 396c, average 388c, heifers 400-500kg reached 398c, average 388c, heifers 330-400kg made 504c, average 437c, heifers 280-330kg made 620c, average 434c, heifers 200-280kg reached 630c, average 478c, and heifers under 200kg made 510c, average 457c.
Cows and calves sold to $3000/unit, average $2723/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 350c, average 324c, bulls 500-600kg reached 320c, average 304c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 282c, average 270c.
O Solis, Yeppoon, sold Droughtmaster steers for 418c weighing 603kg to return $2521/hd. A and Y Nobbs, Alton Downs, sold No.1 Brangus cross steers for 498c weighing 462kg to return $2300/hd. T Dunn and E Grofski, Dululu, sold a pen of Brahman steers for 476c weighing 450kg to return $2142/hd.
M and M Miller, Midgee, sold Limo cross steers for 706c weighing 280kg to return $1977/hd. J Collins, Gogango, sold Brangus steers topping at 658c to average 279kg to return $1725/hd. Winvic Pastoral, Claireview, sold Braford steers for 658c weighing 276kg to return $1817/hd.
C and C Johnson, Wura, sold Brangus steers for 696c weighing 265kg to return $1844/hd. B and W Kerr, Ubobo, sold No.2 Grey Brahman steers for 606c weighing 265kg to return $1606/hd. Kim Borg, Sarina, sold Simmental steers for 684c weighing 255kg to return $1749/hd. P Coughlan, Calliope, sold a run of Brahman steers to average 577c weighing 255kg to return $1473/hd.
J and Y Galea, Sarina sold Charbray cross steers for 680c weighing 252kg to return $1715/hd. Malvern Development Pty Ltd, Keppel Sands, sold Brangus weaner steers for 702c weighing 233kg to return $1636/hd. L Rutherford, Glenroy, sold a run of Droughtmaster steers to average 688c weighing 221kg to return $1523/hd.
H Clark, Marmor, sold Brahman cows for 372c weighing 630kg to return $2344/hd. Vigna Australis, Calliope, sold Brahman cows for 369c weighing 557kg to return $2058/hd. J and S Dunne Duaringa, sold Brahman cows to 375c weighing 550kg to return $2065/hd. P Coughlan, Calliope, sold Brahman cows for 352c weighing 533kg to return $1878/hd.
R and J Peff, Wowan, sold Brangus cross heifers for 396c weighing 571kg to return $2264/hd. Goondicum Pastoral, Monto, sold a run of Brangus heifers to average 486c weighing 333kg to return $1623/hd. RS and RJ Milne, Baralaba, sold Charolais heifers for 630c weighing 278kg to return $1757/hd.
Winvic Pastoral, Claireview, sold Braford heifers for 568c weighing 269kg to return $1530/hd. M and CA Trevor, Duaringa, sold Charbray heifers for 620c weighing 246kg to return $1525/hd. Bell Family, Turkey Station, sold Charbray heifers for 530c weighing 246kg to return $1307/hd.
K and M Becker, Bajool, sold Brangus heifers to 626c weighing 230kg to return $1444/hd. C and K Faine, Gogango, sold Brangus heifers for 616c weighing 215kg to return $1324/hd.
