Limo cross weaner steers reach 706c, return $1977 at Gracemere

Updated June 23 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:00am
Brian Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, with the quality Charbray cross steer pen, drawn from repeat vendors John and Yvonne Galea, Sarina, that hit 680c/kg and averaged 252kg to return $1715/head.

Combined agents saw a decreased yarding of 2313 head on Wednesday, comprising 1405 steers, 706 heifers, 167 cows, 13 cows and calves and 26 bulls.

