C and C Johnson, Wura, sold Brangus steers for 696c weighing 265kg to return $1844/hd. B and W Kerr, Ubobo, sold No.2 Grey Brahman steers for 606c weighing 265kg to return $1606/hd. Kim Borg, Sarina, sold Simmental steers for 684c weighing 255kg to return $1749/hd. P Coughlan, Calliope, sold a run of Brahman steers to average 577c weighing 255kg to return $1473/hd.

