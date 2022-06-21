North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

NQR 130: Cattle killed when prices became so poor in 1970s

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
June 21 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A cattle worker unhooks the rope after hauling dead cows to a burial after they were passed in at a different sale.

Cattle passed-in at northern saleyards were being shot and buried in the 1970s as graziers faced the real prospect of bankruptcy due to crippling cattle prices.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.