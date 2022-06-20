Award winning artist Peter Lawson will host an upcoming exhibition in Charters Towers to celebrate the mining town's 150th anniversary.
Titled a 'Toast to the Towers' the exhibition will feature a collection of present day and historical paintings from the region, including street scenes from the gold rush era and nature based landscape works.
Mr Lawson is the grand-nephew of literary pioneer Henry Lawson and has spent the last five decades building an illustrious painting career.
Born in Townsville in 1946, Mr Lawson's youth was spent on Magnetic Island where he continues to paint today from his studio gallery Peter Lawson Fine Art.
A location painter, Mr Lawson said the bush and historic towns of Charters Towers and Ravenswood had influenced his work with a selection of paintings currently displayed in both localities.
"I've represented the old gold town for a considerable part of my life now," he said.
Earning a reputation as an imaginative recreator of historical scenarios, Mr Lawson's work showcases versatility for both realism and interpretive art with fine landscapes.
The upcoming exhibition will open at the World Theatre in Charters Towers on June 24 at 7pm.
An artist meet and greet will take place on June 25 at 2pm.
A 'Toast to the Towers' runs from June 24 to August 14.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
