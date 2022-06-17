Quality heavy PTIC cows sell at Eidsvold

About 660 head were yarded at Eidsvold saleyards on Wednesday. A softened market is evident in both steers and heifers, however quality heavy PTIC cows continue to make around the $2100 mark. There was a good line-up of Red Brahman cross and Droughtmaster cross steers and heifers as reflected below.
Droughtmaster cross steers from Monto sold for 680c at 240kg returning $1638/hd. Angus cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 706c at 270kg returning $1909/hd.
Droughtmaster cross steers from Monto sold for 720c at 245kg returning $1764/hd. Droughtmaster cross steers from Monto sold for 736c at 209kg returning $1544/hd. Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 786c at 243kg returning $1910/hd.
Brahman cross heifers from Monto sold for 534c at 243kg returning $1301/hd. Droughtmaster cross heifers from Monto sold for 598c at 175kg returning $1046/hd. Droughtmaster cross heifers from Monto sold for 650c at 201kg returning $1312/hd.
Santa bulls from Eidsvold sold for 345c at 850kg returning $2934/hd. Simmental bull from Mungungo sold for 349c at 840kg returning $2933/hd.
Charbray cross cows and calves from Monto sold for $2900/unit. Charbray cross PTIC cows from Eidsvold sold for $2100/hd. Brangus cross PTIC cows from Eidsvold sold for $1950/unit.
