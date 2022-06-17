North Queensland Register
Charbray cross PTIC cows sell for $2100/hd at Eidsvold

June 17 2022 - 3:00am
Quality heavy PTIC cows sell at Eidsvold

About 660 head were yarded at Eidsvold saleyards on Wednesday. A softened market is evident in both steers and heifers, however quality heavy PTIC cows continue to make around the $2100 mark. There was a good line-up of Red Brahman cross and Droughtmaster cross steers and heifers as reflected below.

