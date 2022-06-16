Quality cattle in demand at Emerald

With end of financial year looming and a fantastic season across the selling area, Emerald agents yarded 940 for Thursday's sale.
With some very good quality local cattle offered, there was also several runs of tidy up stock from northern areas, which tended to reduce the sale averages, but in reality, the good cattle experienced minimal change from the previous week's rates.
Advertisement
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 438c to average 431c, heavy steers 500-550kg were too few to quote, heavy heifers over 400kg coming under feeder and prime competition reached 476c to average 403c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 376c to average 358c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 368c to average 3351c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 368c.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 482c to average 412c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 582c to average 440c, 280-350kg steers topped at 748c to average 671c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 782c to average 666c, with too few light steers to quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg were too few in numbers, 280-350kg heifers topped at 576c to average 432c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 640c to average 501c, while no light heifers this week. A pen of Angus cross heifers, PTIC two months to Angus bulls, sold for $3100 each.
Trevor and Alison Hamblin, Doris Park, sold Simmental cross bullocks to 438c to weigh 739kg or $3238. The Prince family, Janibee, Capella, sold Droughtmaster steers to 478c to weigh 461kg and returned $2208. The Fairweather family, Yatton, Middlemount, sold Euro cross steers to 748c to weigh 288kg or $2161.
The Truloff family, The Firs, Willows, sold Brahman cross cows making to 350c to weigh 540kg to return $1891. The Moriarty family, Echidna Valley, consigned Brangus cross cows to 367c to weigh 601kg and $2207.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.