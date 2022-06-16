Quality cattle in demand at Emerald

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg reached 482c to average 412c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg sold to 582c to average 440c, 280-350kg steers topped at 748c to average 671c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 782c to average 666c, with too few light steers to quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg were too few in numbers, 280-350kg heifers topped at 576c to average 432c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 640c to average 501c, while no light heifers this week. A pen of Angus cross heifers, PTIC two months to Angus bulls, sold for $3100 each.