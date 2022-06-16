Good quality offering at Gracemere

Combined agents saw an increased yarding yesterday of 2717 head at Gracemere on Wednesday, comprising 176 steers, 808 heifers, 169 cows, 13 cows and calves and 21 bulls.
It was a good quality offering in forward condition for the most part.
Cattle were penned from as far north as Bowen and Collinsville through to Miriam Vale in the south, and the normal local areas.
The regular processors were all present and operating which improved values for those classes while feeders were short one operator.
Slaughter steers sold to 428c, average 408c, steers 500-600kg reached 434c, average 412c, steers 400-500kg sold to 538c, average 465c, steers 330-400kg reached 558c, average 477c, steers 280-330kg made 694c, average 534c, steers 200-280kg sold to 730c, average 623c, and steers under 200kg sold to 730c, average 623c.
Slaughter cows sold to 394c, average 379c, cows 500-600kg reached 398c, average 366c, cows 400-500kg reached 389c, average 345c, cows 330-400kg reached 333c, average 284c, and cows under 330kg made 308c, average 308c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 382c, average 382c, heifers 400-500kg reached 478c, average 427c, heifers 330-400kg made 502c, average 455c, heifers 280-330kg made 512c, average 437c, heifers 200-280kg reached 646c, average 488c, and heifers under 200kg made 594c, average 506c.
Cows and calves sold to $3000/unit, average $2438/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 384c, average 336c, bulls 500-600kg reached 412c, average 357c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 328c, average 328c.
Woorabinda Pastoral Co, Bauhinia, sold a run of 226 Brahman/Droughtmaster cross steers topping at 538c weighing 418kg to return $2013/hd. Gifford Grazing Trust, Seaforth, sold Droughtmaster steers for 694c weighing 285kg to return $1984/hd. Barlow Cattle Co, Dingo, sold Brangus weaner steers for 672c weighing 285kg to return $1920/hd.
R and P Wright, Mt Ossa, sold No.2 Brangus weaner steers for 640c weighing 272kg to return $1742/hd. C and V Smyth, Seaforth, sold No.2 Brangus weaner steers for 722c weighing 232kg to return $1677/hd. SR and EM Clayton, Baralaba, sold Brangus cross cows for 382c weighing 552kg to return $2111/hd.
R Thomson, Alton Downs, sold prime heifers for 394c weighing 620kg to return $2444/hd. A and N Rideout, Biloela, sold Brahman/Belmont cross heifers for 494c weighing 386kg to return $1910/hd. PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala, sold Brangus heifers for 586c, weighing 246kg to return $1443/hd. R and P Wright, Mt Ossa, sold No.2 Brangus heifers for 606c weighing 236kg to return $1434/hd.
PF and R Shannon, Marlborough, sold Grey Brahman heifers for 646c, weighing 242kg to return $1567/hd. Noonbell Pty Ltd, Glenella, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 596c, weighing 225kg to return $1800/hd. Par-en-eri Cattle Co, Alton Downs, sold cows and calves for $3000/unit.
