Weaner steers top at 730c, average 623c at Gracemere

June 16 2022 - 9:00am
Good quality offering at Gracemere

Combined agents saw an increased yarding yesterday of 2717 head at Gracemere on Wednesday, comprising 176 steers, 808 heifers, 169 cows, 13 cows and calves and 21 bulls.

