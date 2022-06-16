Bullocks dominate at Charters Towers prime sale

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1844 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1747 prime cattle and 97 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 668 bullocks, 92 heifers, 805 cows and 85 bulls.
Store cattle consisted of 86 steers, 11 heifers and four cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of a large run of quality finished bullocks with a tidy run of feeder steers. Cows comprised a large run of well finished cows, with minimal lighter store cows. Bulls and store cattle still sold to a competitive market.
The yarding was drawn from Pentland, Einasleigh, Basalt, Mt Isa, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted unchanged, heifers were 15c easier, cows were 20c easier, and bulls were 5c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 446c and averaged 412c, and those over 500kg topped at 434c to average 417c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 400c and averaged 350c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 388c, averaging 388c. Cows under 400kg made 324c and averaged 279c, while cows over 400kg reached 396c, averaging 345c. Bulls under 450kg made 488c and averaged 424c, while bulls over 450kg reached 370c to average 341c.
Bullocks topped at 434.2c on a/c M and J Hoffman that weighed 675kg to return $2932/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c M and J Hoffman that sold for 386.2c, weighing 505kg to return $1950/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by Dept. of Agriculture and Fisheries, for 364.2c, weighing 574kg to return $2090/hd. Bulls sold on a/c Cunningham Cattle Co topped at 362.2c and weighed 728kg, to return $2637/hd.
There was a minimal yard of store cattle with a small run of mickeys from Lawn Hill & Riversleigh Past, which still sold to a competitive market.
Steers 200 - 320kg sold to 524c, averaging 524c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 488c, averaging 465c. Heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 426c, averaging 407c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 350c to average 350c.
A pen of 38 mickeys a/c Lawn Hill & Riversleigh Past made 466.2c and weighed 311kg to return $1449/hd. A good pen of six heifers on a/c Candlow Cattle Co made 404.2c weighed 300kg returning $1212/hd. One cow and calf sold on a/c, returned $1800/unit.
