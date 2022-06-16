Bullocks dominate at Charters Towers prime sale

Bullocks topped at 434.2c on a/c M and J Hoffman that weighed 675kg to return $2932/hd. Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c M and J Hoffman that sold for 386.2c, weighing 505kg to return $1950/hd. The top pen of cows was sold by Dept. of Agriculture and Fisheries, for 364.2c, weighing 574kg to return $2090/hd. Bulls sold on a/c Cunningham Cattle Co topped at 362.2c and weighed 728kg, to return $2637/hd.