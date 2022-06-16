Local Livingstone Shire businesses have the opportunity to prepare for, survive and thrive after disasters in a free online business community resilience (BCR) toolkit program.
Launched on May 30, the program supports expert information with video case studies of local business owners - from a crocodile farmer, pineapple grower, luxury resort manager and a cafe owner - who all share real experiences.
A new set of hints and tips are rolled out each weekday.
The program is delivered by corporate2community (C2C) who specialise in building business resilience to help communities thrive by 'doing disasters differently'.
C2C director Renae Hanvin, who founded the program, said the online resource empowered business owners and communities to grow stronger and become more resilient from the ground up.
"Unfortunately, disasters are part of our lives, and the science indicates they're only going to grow in number, frequency and intensity," she said.
"However, if we prepare for the worst now, we can survive the worst later and even go on to thrive.
"The BCR toolkit aims to help people take small steps in their own business and start conversations to strengthen connections across business communities."
Livingstone BCR toolkit coordinator Catherine Thompson said each module addressed simple, yet vital issues supported by local people who share relevant, relatable experiences and simple tips.
John Lever of Koorana Crocodile Park shared his experience with local supply chains and the benefit of having a 'plan B' when something goes wrong.
Ross O'Reilly, who owns Beaches Restaurant at Rosslyn Bay, talked about his team's ability to step up and take the reins of his business so he could focus on his health and other pursuits.
Great Keppel Island group manager Kelly Harris addressed the issue of power on the island and the use of generators as the first and second source of power; whilst Mick Cranny from the Pineapple Patch discussed identifying and minimising risks.
Other topics such as building extra income streams, how to prepare for 80 percent of disasters with 20 percent of the effort, and how to prepare your business for handover, sale or closure are also discussed within the online program.
Ms Hanvin said building a resilient business was ongoing work, but it didn't have to be hard or time consuming.
"Putting in the work now means a sense of relief later," she said.
The program launched on May 30 with modules released each weekday until June 24.
Interested businesses can register up until June 24 and will have until July 31 to complete all modules and download their toolkit.
For more information visit the coporate2community website.
The BCR toolkit program is funded by Livingstone Shire Council as part of an Australian Government bushfire recovery initiative.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
