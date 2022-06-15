North Queensland Register

The Northern Beef Producers Expo officially wrapped for 2022 to a resounding applause

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:14am, first published 1:00am
Part of the NBPE committee: Kurt and Mellissa Angus, Larissa and Bill Holzwart, Kate Andison, Dudley Leggett, Celeste Ogg, Lucy Campbell, Olly Peel, Jess Blakey, Dani Braitling and Martin Holzwart. Other members were absent at the time of the photo. Picture: Zoe Thomas

The Northern Beef Producers Expo has added another successful tally to the board as the 2022 event officially wrapped up.

