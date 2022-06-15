The Northern Beef Producers Expo has added another successful tally to the board as the 2022 event officially wrapped up.
More than 2000 people walked through the gates in Charters Towers on June 3 and 4 to soak up and celebrate the best of what the northern beef industry has to offer.
NBPE marketing coordinator Mellissa Angus said the committee were overwhelmed with the reception received.
"All feedback that we have received has been positive," she said.
"In terms of venue, date and the blend of what was in the program, I think we have finally got that right and it showed in the attendance through the gate and the atmosphere of the event."
Ms Angus said all events across the weekend were well attended including a record number through the gates.
"With every aspect of the event there were plenty of people and plenty of interest, which was really pleasing," she said.
Expo attendees travelled far and wide from across the northern patch to attend the event with visitors from as far the Gulf country, out west, the Burdekin coastal corner and from the south toward the Clermont region.
Ms Angus said the event experienced growth across the board with increased stud vendor numbers on the ground and the new commercial cattle feedlot competition.
"The stud cattle presence was a lot bigger than what we have had in the past, so that was certainly an area of growth," she said.
"In terms of overall growth, the big area was attendance.
"We found a niche there and we found the right format for the event.
"As a committee we are just really happy with how it all went."
The committee aim to commence planning for next year's event in the near future.
"We will get together very soon and pretty well commence planning for next year," she said.
"The team is committed to picking up where we left off and away we go again."
Valued NBPE members Peter Thivakon, Heidi and Antony Mulder, and Adam Sibson were absent at the time of the committee photograph.
