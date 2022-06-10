North Queensland Register
Muttaburrasaurus Interpretation Centre a CQ architecture winner

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 11 2022 - 1:55am, first published June 10 2022 - 10:30am
The walkway leading to the entrance of the Muttaburrasaurus Interpretation Centre. Picture: Lisa Alexander

A paleotourism centre in Muttaburra has been honoured at the Australian Institute of Architects' 2022 Central Queensland Regional Architecture Awards.

