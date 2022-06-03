Beef producers from across the north descended upon the Dalrymple saleyards in Charters Towers for day one of the Northern Beef Producers Expo.
Gates officially opened at 8am welcoming attendees and trade exhibitors.
The commercial cattle competition drew vendors from across the northern patch to showcase their herds; with up and coming cattle enthusiasts of the future participating in the junior judging competition.
The official commercial cattle competition presentation dinner gets underway from 6pm with the working dog trial open finals taking place later this evening.
Gates open from 8am tomorrow for day two.
Check out some of the familiar faces from all the action of day one.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
