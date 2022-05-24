Picture: Zoe Thomas

Recent rainfall meant the yarding at the Charters Towers sale was predominantly well-finished or good quality cattle, which were met by improved rates on Wednesday.



Agents yarded a total of 2515 head, consisting of 952 prime (mainly cows) and 1563 store cattle (mainly steers).



A competitive buying panel was on hand to look over the yarding drawn from Mt. Isa, Normanton, Mt. Garnet, Georgetown, Greenvale, Bowen, and all local and coastal areas.



Prime quotes

Bullocks were quoted 8c dearer, heifers were 10c dearer, cows were 8-12c dearer and bulls were 10c dearer.

Bullocks topped at 464.2/kg, for heavy feeders sold on account of G and L Haines, that were 481kg and $2232/hd. A pen of heavy bullocks made 426.2c/kg on account of S Truscott, weighing 625kg to return $2663/hd.

Best priced trade heifers on account of Burdekin Downs, sold for 432.2/kg, weighing 377kg to return $1629 per head.



A run of 113 PTIC number nine grey brahman heifers on account of Cunningham Cattle sold at open auction to average $2235/hd.



The top pen of cows were sold by DF Zammit for 384.2/kg, weighing 620kg to return $1997/hd. Six bulls sold on account of Matt McClymont made 394.2/kg and weighed 705kg to return $2779 per head.

Store quotes

Store cattle comprised of some good quality runs of well-presented steers and heifers that sold to a strong market, with a range of buyers all competing for the cattle on offer, resulting in improved rates across most descriptions.

A line of 23 steers on account of GM and LM Haines topped the sale making 768.2c/kg and weighed 139kg, returning $1067/hd.



A pen of 16 heavy feeder steers made 456.2c/kg, weighing 453kg and returning $2064/hd.

A line of 42 very good quality grey Brahman mickeys on account of Condon Grazing averaged 697/kg for 187kg to return $1306 per head.



They also had a line of 159 very good quality grey Brahman heifers that sold to a top of 628.2c/kg and $1601/hd, to av 623 cents, 216 kg and $1350/hd.

A pen of feeder heifers account of B and F Murray made 438.2c/kg to weigh 342kg and return $1498/hd.

Several smaller lots of cows and calves sold in a range from $2000 to $2740 per unit.