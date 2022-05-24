Queensland farmers are watching helplessly as one of the world's worst weeds smothers their pasture and kills their cattle.
Graziers Geoff and Vicki Toomby have been battling Siam weed for several years at Wonderland Station at Alice River near Townsville.
Advertisement
Mr Toomby said the weed, which grows 5m a year and can climb 20m high, is "out of control", taking over some of their quality grass country and poisoning their cattle.
"It does your pasture in straight away. You've got nothing," Mr Toomby said.
"We lose cattle and we don't know. We were going to do post-mortems on them, but every time we find them, they're too far gone."
First identified in Australia in 1994 along the Tully River and at Bingil Bay in Far North Queensland, Siam weed has since been found in the Townsville, Mossman, Innot Hot Springs and Mount Garnet areas.
Due to its invasive nature, authorities have been forced to shift their focus from eradication to management.
It spreads via wind, water, animals and vehicles, and has the potential to spread across northern Australia and down the eastern and western coastlines in areas where annual rainfall exceeds 600mm.
The Toombys have used every available control method on the weed, from mechanical to herbicide controls.
"There's one block here we cleared twice with the dozer and raked it," Mr Toomby said.
"We've done that two years in a row and sprayed it, and it's back thicker than ever now. It's out of control."
In 2019, stem-galling fly was introduced in northern Queensland and Northern Territory as another way to tackle the weed.
It is being mass-reared at DAF's Tropical Weed Research Centre in Charters Towers and is available to landholders to assist with controlling Siam weed.
The fly causes galls along the stems and growing points which acts as a nutrient sink to weaken the plant, resulting in a reduction in flowering and seeding.
Mr Toomby introduced the flies at two sites on his farm in 2019, hoping they would help fight the incursions.
"Initially, we saw a lot of galls, but in the last 12 months, there's been nothing at all," he said.
Now, he must continue with the other methods, but with the price of fuel and inputs jumping to record levels, he's afraid Siam will consume his farm.
Advertisement
"We've got two dozers, but those are sitting here because we can't afford to run them at $2.13 a litre for diesel, plus we can't afford to pay anyone to drive them, plus the cheapest chemical we can get is $900 for 20 litres," he said.
"This Siam weed is going to take over all these urban areas. It's everywhere. It's not just a problem - it's a major problem. It's taken over. It's beaten us."
Read more:
Further north, Cassowary Coast Regional Council announced on Monday it had released more than 300 stem-galling flies in the Munro Plains area to combat the spread of Siam weed.
Environment portfolio holder and councillor Jeff Baines said landholders should expect to see gall development within 21 days of release, with a completed life cycle of the stem-galling fly taking up to 65 days.
Advertisement
"Whilst the stem-galling fly does not eradicate the weed fully, it has proven to successfully reduce and minimise the spread of the weed," Mr Baines said.
Since 2018, council has worked with DAF to release more than 7000 stem-galling flies into Siam weed infestations at 44 sites across the Cassowary Coast.
Mr Baines said Nyleta Hill was one of the release sites which had seen success.
"Monitoring shows plant gall numbers increase over the years and the flies spread to new Siam weed areas, which is a positive outcome for long-term weed control methods," he said.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.