North Queensland Register

A new aquaculture and agriculture tech skills hub will be established in Mackay to strengthen the industry workforce

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
May 21 2022 - 2:00am
A new aquaculture and agriculture tech skills hub will be established in Mackay to strengthen the industry workforce. Photo: Kelly Butterworth.

A new aquaculture and agriculture tech skills hub will be established in Mackay with an aim to bring together industry, government and education providers to expedite career pathways and skilling solutions for the state's agriculture and aquaculture workforce.

