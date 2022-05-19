Atherton Tablelands coffee growers Howe Farming Group will partner with Australian boutique coffee maker Hunt and Brew to supply 10 tonnes of local coffee beans annually.
The specialty grade Arabica coffee beans will be used to create an Australian first cold brew coffee product from homegrown Aussie beans.
The new partnership was announced on May 19 at the Howe Farming property north of Cairns.
Hunt and Brew senior brand manager Emily Creer said the company was pleased to partner with the far north growers.
"We are delighted to be sourcing our coffee beans from Howe Farming Group," she said.
"It's widely known that Australia has the best coffee culture in the world.
"The caffeine ritual is so ingrained in the Australian way of life that it's part of our daily routine and important enough to walk further to ensure it meets our expectations.
"We know that with the quantity we are buying Hunt and Brew will put Australian specialty coffee beans on the map."
Ms Creer said sourcing and supporting Australian grown beans was an important attribute when creating the new cold brew product.
"We want to bring Australian coffee lovers Australian grown beans so we hunted the globe and actually found the finest single origin coffee beans within our home country," she said.
"In the Atherton Tablelands region in far North Queensland, where the high altitude mountainous region makes for the perfect coffee terroir."
Ms Creer said sourcing the beans from Far North Queensland would make the company one of the largest buyers of Australian grown coffee beans.
Hunt and Brew Australia single origin cold brew coffee will be sold in Woolworths nationally from this week.
Woolworths chilled milk category manager Lang Juckes said the company was delighted to offer customers an Australian-first locally sourced cold brew coffee.
"Australians love iced coffee and we know there is a big market for people that want a cold brew that delivers on the cafe experience," he said.
