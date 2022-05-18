Cow values improve at Gracemere

After a little more wet weather over the past week, combined agents saw an increased yarding of 980 head at Gracemere on Wednesday, comprising 615 steers, 264 heifers, 79 cows, nine cows and calves and 13 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from local areas north to Nebo and comprised a very good quality and conditioned yarding.
The local processors were supported by one southern operator to improve cow values while well-bred heavy feeders sold to improved rates.
Steers 500-600kg reached 494c, average 450c, steers 400-500kg sold to 536c, average 520c, steers 330-400kg reached 612c, average 548c, steers 280-330kg made 698c, average 629c, steers 200-280kg sold to 742c, average 647c, and steers under 200kg sold to 728c, average 642c.
Slaughter cows sold to 376c, average 376c, cows 500-600kg reached 400, average 363c, cows 400-500kg reached 444c, average 361c, cows 330-400kg reached 406c, average 378c, and cows under 330kg made 296c, average 278c.
Heifers 400-500kg reached 430c, average 410c, heifers 330-400kg made 566c, average 544c, heifers 280-330kg made 566c, average 514c, heifers 200-280kg reached 598c, average 528c, and heifers under 200kg made 660c, average 558c.
Cows and calves sold to $3400/unit, average $2577/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 378c, average 361c, bulls 500-600kg sold to 284c, average 273c, and bulls 400-500kg reached 142c, average 142c.
HIGHLIGHTS:
P and J Stone, Baralaba, sold a run of Droughtmaster cross steers to average 468c weighing 494kg to return $2318/hd. D Mylrea, Coowonga, sold a run of Droughtmaster cross feeder steers to average 529c averaging 480kg to return $2540/hd.
Kemmis Investments, Kemmis Creek, Nebo, sold Santa steers for 560c weighing 377kg to return $2112/hd. J Oates, Biloela, sold Charolais cross steers for 588c weighing 330kg to return $1941/hd. Dial Pastoral Co, Bracewell, sold Charbray steers for 640c weighing 287kg to return $1836/hd.
PV Rolfe, Marmor, sold Charolais cross steers for 698c weighing 285kg to return $1989/hd. DC and TL Muscat, Dows Creek, sold Brangus weaner steers for 718c weighing 227kg to return $1631/hd. PV Rolfe, Marmor, sold Charolais cross heifers for 554c weighing 243kg to return $1346/hd.
W and F Pitt, Biloela, sold Simbrah heifers for 598c weighing 235kg to return $1409/hd. DC and TL Muscat, Dows Creek, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 660c weighing 199kg to return $1316/hd.
