Cows 400-500kg top at 444c, average 361c at CQLX sale

May 18 2022 - 10:00pm
Cow values improve at Gracemere

After a little more wet weather over the past week, combined agents saw an increased yarding of 980 head at Gracemere on Wednesday, comprising 615 steers, 264 heifers, 79 cows, nine cows and calves and 13 bulls.

