The yarding consisted of 34 bulls averaging 367.6c/kg selling to a top of 412.2c/kg, 186 cows averaging 326.8c/kg selling to a top of 398.2c/kg, 313 steers averaging 425.5c/kg selling to a top of 558.2c/kg, 80 heifers averaging 396.5c/kg selling to a top of 514.2c/kg, 20 yearling bulls averaging 532.4c/kg selling to a top of 626.2c/kg, 73 yearling heifers averaging 473.2c/kg selling to a top of 526.2c/kg, and 34 yearling steers averaging 517.5c/kg selling to a top of 622.2c/kg.