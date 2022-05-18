North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Yearling steers sell to 622.2c, average 517.5c at Mareeba

May 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top priced yearling steers a/c D Butler weighing 203kg sold for 622.2c/kg.

There was a total yarding of 740 head at Mareeba on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.