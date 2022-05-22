North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness
Comment

Is there a climate of change in the bush this election?

By Richard Shannon, Growcom Acting Ceo
May 22 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is there a climate of change in the bush?

There is an old adage that suggests elections are more often lost than they're won.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.