Political parties commit to dairy symposium

Dairy symposium pre-election commitment hits the mark

By Shaughn Morgan, Eastausmilk Co-Ceo
May 21 2022 - 12:00am
The pre-election commitment by both the Coalition and Labor to support the convening of a second dairy symposium, to be held after the federal election, is to be applauded.

