Horticulture a pawn in Pacific workforce power play

By Richard Shannon, Growcom Acting Ceo
May 15 2022 - 12:00am
Pacific workforce could come at a cost

Every government needs to make compromises and difficult trade-offs as they pursue multiple objectives, some of which will come in direct conflict with each other.

