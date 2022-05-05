A Charters Towers man is heading to the pub and shouting his mates a few beers after winning $1 million in Gold Lotto.
The North Queenslander held the only division one winning entry across Australia on Wednesday after purchasing a ticket from The Queenton Paper Shop in Charters Towers.
Speaking with an official from The Lott, he said he became aware of his winnings while sitting in his car at work.
"A friend called me first thing this morning because they'd heard someone won division one in Charters Towers and told me to check my Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto ticket," he said.
"I'm at work, so I couldn't check the ticket straight away. But when I was sitting in the car, I had a moment of free time, so I checked it then.
"I couldn't believe it. I was crying and shaking in the truck for about an hour."
The Queenton Paper Shop owner Lance Birkett said customers considered it a lucky shop, and now it was true.
"We've sold about four division one prizes in the past," he said.
"But we haven't sold one in about 10 years, so this is a big moment for us."
The lucky winner anticipated an early knockoff and a few beers at the pub with his mates
"I'll use my prize to look after my mum and make sure she's comfortable and enjoying life," he said.
"The rest I'll keep for my future retirement."
