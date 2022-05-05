North Queensland Register

Irwin's turtle species recorded in the lower Burdekin River after not being seen for over two decades

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
May 5 2022 - 3:00am
The iconic northern river Irwin's turtle species has been rediscovered after not being seen for more than two decades. Photo: Lorelle McShane.

An iconic northern Queensland river turtle species has been rediscovered after not being seen for more than two decades.

