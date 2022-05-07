North Queensland Register
Dairy farmers need at least a 10c/L increase on July 1

By Eric Danzi, Co Ceo, Eastausmilk
May 7 2022 - 12:00am
Dairy farmers at a crossroads

There have been massive increases in costs in the dairy industry over the past year, as there have been across the broader economy. Large increases in the cost of fertiliser, fuel, chemicals and labour has had a substantial effect on the cost of producing milk both for farmers and processors. On top of this, many dairy farmers (and processors) have been very badly affected by flooding and continual wet weather, putting further pressure on profitability.

