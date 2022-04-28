North Queensland Register
Kajabbi's Kalkadoon Hotel set to reopen this weekend

Derek Barry
By Derek Barry
Updated April 28 2022 - 9:27pm, first published 9:00pm
There'll be plenty of celebrations in the tiny town of Kajabbi this weekend as its local watering hole re-opens for business after a long dry spell.

