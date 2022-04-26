Atherton crowned NQ Sub Chamber Showgirl

Caitlin Murray was named 2022 North Queensland Sub Chamber Showgirl during the final in Atherton last weekend. Photo supplied.

Atherton Show Society's Caitlin Murray has taken out the title of 2022 North Queensland Showgirl.

The final was held in Atherton on Saturday evening with affiliated North Queensland show societies in attendance.

READ MORE: Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival returns to stellar reception after two year absence

READ MORE: Producers report general rain across Queensland's west

Ms Murray said it was an honour to win and meet other young inspirational women along the way.

"Congratulations to the other contestants and their incredible efforts," she said.

An administration officer for Queensland Health, Ms Murray has worked in the field for a decade in health centres across Yarrabah, Lotus Glen Correctional Centre, Mareeba and Cairns Hospital.

"I see my role as welcoming and supporting patients with a smile and my bubbly personality to help them feel more settled before seeing medical staff," she said.

"As sometimes it can be a daunting experience."

However, it was the chance to help promote the opportunities that agriculture shows provide for connecting communities, which led Ms Murray to nominate as her local showgirl entrant.

Ms Murray hoped to build her knowledge and understanding of the show movement.

"Personally, I wanted to help develop new skills and capabilities with the opportunity to get outside my comfort zone, meet other young women and show how much passion I have for these incredible shows, and the possibilities they bring to many," she said.

"And to also be a role model for future generations to look up to."

The agricultural showgirl movement engages young women in their communities to develop leadership skills, confidence and representation of their respective local ag show. A showgirl is selected based on community participation, public speaking skills, contextual agricultural knowledge and ambition among others.



Embedded in her local community, Ms Murray valued her natural willingness to tackle challenges and embrace new experiences.

"My personality enables me to make conversations with people from all walks of life and I really enjoy having a good laugh," she said.

"I have found meeting fellow contestants exciting, getting to meet other young women who have the same passion as me to represent our community and agriculture with pride and passion.

"All while obtaining more knowledge and experience of agriculture in our local areas."



Ms Murray will go on to represent North Queensland at the Royal Queensland Show in August.



"I look forward to competing for the state title in Brisbane later this year," she said.



Want news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

