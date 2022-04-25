Hughenden 377ha riverfront hay farm opportunity

Flinders Shire Council is seeking expressions of interest from potential investors for a riverfront farming opportunity in the Hughenden region.



The council purchased Riverside farm in 2021; an existing 377 hectare hay farm located 47kms outside of the local township.



Flinders Shire Councillor Bill Bode said the acquisition of the Riverside property unlocked growth and development potential for the shire, through securing additional water licences required to implement the council's plan for economic development.



"Council has now decided to invite investors to lease the farm to develop water efficient, high-value cropping and labour intensive alternatives," he said.



The hay farm consists of:

1500 megalitres of high secure GAB water licences

105 hectares developed to flood irrigated cultivation; primarily hay production

Homestead, two large sheds and a workshop

River frontage



Flinders Shire Council CEO Hari Boppudi said the EOI opportunity was to stimulate jobs and growth for the local community, and to offer a sustainable return on asset investment.



"Water is liquid gold and essential for the future growth and development of the shire," Mr Boppudi said.



"In recognising that water security is the key to a successful agriculture venture, we intend for the site to continue to be utilised for agricultural purposes."



Mr Boppudi said the farm's high secured water supply has the potential to grow different high value crops and create local jobs.



"The main reason the council purchased the farm was to access the water, which we see great potential in further growing the local economy," he said.



"We've got two great artesian bores at the farm, and the water goes into dams, and then flood irrigates the country from there."

Mr Boppudi said if investors chose alternatives to flood irrigation and applied smart farming methods, it would reduce water usage and improve soil health on the farm.



"Growers can achieve improved yields, reduced costs, and better environmental outcomes," he said.



"This EOI is a highly productive opportunity for potential investors."



Flinders Shire Council mayor Jane McNamara said the local council was working to provide quality services and lifestyle opportunities in the region.



"We have our sights set firmly on the horizon, and we work towards our community's positive and sustainable future," she said.

Shortlisted operators will be invited to submit more information through tender. All enquiries and submitted EOIs will remain confidential.



Expressions of interest close at 4pm on June 9 with open inspections to take place during May.



It is intended that a contract with the successful tenderer will be entered into in August 2022.



