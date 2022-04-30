This year the dairy exhibitors put in a tremendous effort to prepare the cattle and attend the Sydney Royal Show. They battled with both the wet weather conditions and the staff shortage issues stemming from COVID-19 at home on their farms. It was an amazing to see them band together and put on an exceptional dairy display and particularly special this year as Sydney Royal Agricultural Show celebrated 200 years of the show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.