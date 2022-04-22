Photos: Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival day one

+11 Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival has officially kicked off for 2022! Photos: Zoe Thomas.























Julia Creek Dirt n Dust Festival has officially kicked off for 2022!

After a two-year absence due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event is in full swing with locals and visitors flocking to 'Dirt and Dust Central' to soak up the rodeo atmosphere.

Singing sensation Rachel Fahim will kick off the entertainment at 9pm followed by much loved Dee Jaye Bux from 11pm.

The heats for 'Australia's Best Butt' competition will also kick off tonight with the winner officially crowned on Saturday night.

Check out all the familiar faces from day one.



