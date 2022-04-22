Lotfeeders and restockers battle for Braford heifers at CQLX

FEEDLOT and restocker buyers battled for a line of 128 Braford cross females at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange, pushing the heifer price to 582c at the prime and store sale on Wednesday.



The offering averaged 362kg and returned $2111/head for repeat vendor Allambee Cattle Company, Rolleston.



Morgan Harris, TopX Gracemere, said the sale reflected a lift in prices for feeder heifers and said the high-quality line was knocked down to multiple buyers.



"One of the buyers who secured them was a local restocker who has purchased this same line before from CQLX," Mr Harris said.



"High-end feedlots were chasing the offering as well."



The complete yarding proved small but mighty, with reduced numbers of 1529 head, achieving prices that were firm to dearer across the board compared to last week's sale.



"The condition of cattle was great and this week we had some larger lines coming through from Capella and Marlborough," Mr Harris said.



Across the buying pool, a strong panel of restockers vied for younger runs and a processor from NSW this week returned to the market to bid for finished cows.



Slaughter steers sold to 364c, average 349c, steers 500-600kg reached 498c, average 409c, steers 400-500kg sold to 502c, average 453c, steers 330-400kg reached 618c, average 521c, steers 280-330kg made 728c, average 619c, steers 200-280kg sold to 752c, average 663c, and steers under 200kg sold to 766c, average 664c.

Slaughter cows sold to 346c, average 345c, cows 500-600kg reached 340c, average 328c, cows 400-500kg reached 348c, average 303c, and cows 330-400kg reached 372c, average 303c.

Slaughter heifers sold to 380c, average 379c, heifers 400-500kg reached 356c, average 347c, heifers 330-400kg made 582c, average 536c, heifers 280-330kg made 596c, average 506c, heifers 200-280kg reached 624c, average 512c, and heifers under 200kg made 632c, average 541c.

Cows and calves sold to $2750/unit, average $2461/unit.

Bulls over 600kg made 346c, average 316c.



Mt Stuart Trust, Capella, sold No.1 Brahman steers for 490c, weighing 486kg to return $2386/hd. Willoudun Pty Ltd, Dingo, sold Brangus steers for 628c weighing 329kg to return $2070/hd. Bella and Sons, Blue Mountain, sold Brangus cross steers to 606c, weighing 329kg to return $1997/hd. S and R Osborne, Jambin, sold Santa weaner steers for 712c weighing 268kg to return $2124/hd.



B Eiser Canoona, sold Brangus weaner steers for 730c weighing 266kg to return $1947/hd. Nullegai Grazing, Marlborough, sold a line of 144 No.2 Brahman steers to average 640c, weighing 243kg average to return $1555/hd. LF and VA Price, Moura, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 726c, weighing 236kg to return $1719/hd.



D and S McLean, Midgee, sold Brangus weaner steers for 752c weighing 208kg to return $1568/hd. Catalyst Grazing, St Lawrence, sold Brahman cows for 342c weighing 652kg to return $2231/hd. GE and SM Neill-Ballantine, Bauhinia, sold Brahman cows for 345c weighing 631kg to return $2180/hd.



JF and HA Hinchliffe, Jardine, sold Charbray heifers for 566c, weighing 294kg to return $1667/hd. Bella and Sons, Blue Mountain, sold Brangus cross heifers to 596c weighing 283kg to return $1689.23/hd. LF and VA Price, Moura, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 602c weighing 208kg to return $1255/hd.



