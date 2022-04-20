Severe Townsville yellow crazy ant infestation as councils' plea for higher government help

Townsville and surrounding areas are in the grips of a severe yellow crazy ant infestation with the species now entering homes, backyards and decimating local wildlife.

Invasive Species Council conservation director James Trezise said yellow crazy ants are one of the world's worst invasive species.

"They attack prey by spraying acid, which makes them such an effective killer," he said.

"They can literally turn an entire forest silent by wiping out the majority of small animals that live there."

Mr Trezise said the infestations around Townsville are out of control and likely much larger than currently mapped.

"We've seen these invasive ants entering homes, taking over backyards and impacting people's quality of life," he said.

"It is vital that we get these infestations under control and eradicated, not only to safeguard the environment, but also to protect the community and the regional economy."

Control of the invasive insect is currently the responsibility of the Townsville City Council.



Through sheer numbers yellow crazy ants overpower and kill much larger animals, like this honey eater, by spraying them with formic acid. Photo: Mikhaila Jacoby.

Townsville City Council Community Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability Committee chairperson, Maurie Soars, said the invasive species cause significant damage to native birds, animals and plants.

"Yellow crazy ants are a critical biosecurity priority in the Townsville local government area, with five known infestations including at Alligator Creek, Black River, Douglas, Mt St John and Stuart," he said.

"Townsville City Council is working to eradicate the invasive pest from the area in a staged approach.



"Treatments undertaken recently in Douglas are showing signs of success and the second of three treatments has recently been undertaken at Alligator Creek."

Mr Soars said the cost of eradicating yellow crazy ants in the Townsville local government area is being borne by ratepayers.



"We are aware that the Australian and Queensland Governments' have made significant funding available to eradicate the pest in Cairns," he said.



"We are at a tipping point now here in Townsville and we would welcome any opportunity to work with both levels of government to stop the infestation."

Despite the Council's best efforts, Mr Trezise said the local Council do not have the resources to tackle the scale of the current infestation and is also calling on federal and state government intervention.

"It is critical that both the federal and state governments' invest in an eradication program in Townsville, similar to the successful program that is being rolled out in Cairns by the Wet Tropics Management Authority," he said.

"The Townsville infestations are moving closer to the Wet Tropics World Heritage Area and sites of exceptional importance for biodiversity.

"Yellow crazy ants are currently near Mount Elliot, and if they get there it will likely mean the extinction of endemic species, such as the Mount Elliot nursery frog, that occur nowhere else on earth."

Mr Trezise said the species have the potential to severely impact the agriculture, tourism and real estate sectors.

"Unless action is taken this problem will only get worse," he said.

"If yellow crazy ants are allowed to spread throughout the region the consequences for the environment, the economy and local communities of North Queensland will be severe."



