Thriving Charters Towers artist expansion plans

Tania Ault is a creative treasure of the Charters Towers and surrounding community.



Nestled amongst the bustling main street lies her Dillinga's Dream art studio.



A welcoming space that offers an insight into her original contemporary Aboriginal artworks reflecting the stories of the Gudjala Dreaming.



The eye-catching pieces hang along the walls throughout the studio and reflect a strong two-decade gift.



What began as a practice within the comfort of her own home will now be shared with the wider North Queensland communities in hands-on workshops.



Tania said her art was first accidentally discovered when a friend visited her home and suggested showcasing her work to the world.



"My art was my security blanket, it wasn't meant for anyone else to see," she said.



"Art was my healer and I painted from sun up to sun down and all the hours in between.

"My art studio was my lounge room and everyone worked around me, whether it was to eat at the dinner table or to sit and do homework.

"Nobody ever complained because 'art is mum's thing'."

Tania opened her art studio on Gill Street in 2016 and hasn't looked back since hosting several art workshops for the local community.

"A lot of the people I meet are very reluctant to try it," she said.

"They may have never picked up a paintbrush before or have those feelings of 'I don't know what to do.'

"I show you what to do and you go on to paint your impression and interpretation."

Tania's artworks have also sold overseas to buyers in England, America and Japan.

Tania said fostering inclusion and community connection are important draw-cards of her art workshops.

"For me it is more about socialising and relaxing more than anything else," she said.

"With my groups I want it to be very personal and hands-on."

A painted wall mural within Tania's Dillinga's Dream art studio. Photo: Zoe Thomas.

The local artist now plans to expand her work into the wider community having recently signed up for a second business loan.

"It may not be a huge deal to many, but as a First Nation's business woman operating her own business, it is a big deal to me," she said.

"My lounge room was my art studio and I didn't know where this little journey was ever going to take me.

"I had no goals or ambitions of turning my art into a full-time business."



A marquee design and delivery are now in the works to be utilised in outdoor workshops.

"It's time to take my art workshops out of my art studio as we venture into the coming cooler months," Tania said.

"My aim is to give people the opportunity to paint outdoors and more importantly to just come and give art a go."

Events such as local agricultural shows, community days and the Charters Towers Country Music Festival are on the cards.

"All the dates on our local community calendar is where I would like to present my art workshops," Tania said.

"My wish is to visit every part of our region during the tourist season.

"From Greenvale, Pentland to Ravenswood, local motels and caravan parks.



"The possibilities are endless."



As Charters Towers celebrates their 150th anniversary this year, Tania plans to give everyone the opportunity to paint their own impressions of local landmarks.



"Just when I think I have thought of everything I realise that I haven't even scratched the surface of my creativity and business opportunities yet," she said.

Interested businesses, community groups and local schools are encouraged to get in touch with Tania to discuss potential future art workshops.



