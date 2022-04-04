Weaner steers top at 700c at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded a total of 5043 head in last week's weaner and store sale.

Cattle were sourced locally in Blackall and from surrounding districts of Barcaldine, Jericho, Isisford, Longreach, Aramac and Muttaburra and as far north as Julia Creek, Richmond, Winton and Prairie.

There were good numbers for all categories.

Bulls under 450kg sold to 430c, average 375c, and bulls over 450kg made 426c, average 332c.

Cows 300-400kg sold to 326c, average 300c, cows 400-500kg made 370c, average 330c, and cows over 500kg reached 410c, to average 353c.

Heifers under 220kg made 720c, average 632c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 700c, averaging 549c, heifers 280-350kg reached 658c, average 539c, heifers 350-450kg made 570c, average 495c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 450c, averaging 397c.

Steers under 220kg sold to 730c, average 692c, steers 220-280kg sold to 736c, averaging 628c, steers 280-350kg made 690c, average 606c, steers 350-400kg reached 646c, average 566c, steers 400-550kg made 586c, average 511c, and steers over 550kg sold to 398c, average 386c.

Mickeys made to 608c, to average 472c.

Cows and calves made to $3210/unit, averaging $2646/unit.

HIGHLIGHTS:

BC and JC Williamson, Furbers, Barcaldine, sold Angus cross cows and calves for $2700/hd. H and S Glasson, Greenlaw, Yaraka, sold a Santa cross cow for 360c weighing 665kg returning $2394. D and J Allen, Tarcombe, Longreach, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 610c averaging 300.5kg returning $1832.77/hd. Dowling Family Trust, Coleraine, Richmond, sold Charbray cross heifers for 637.2c averaging 310.3kg returning $1977.44/hd. Springdale Land and Cattle Co, Springdale, Aramac, sold Charbray cross steers for 601.2c averaging 382.6kg returning $2300.24/hd. Ewen Plains Grazing, Ewen Plains, Prairie, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 523.2c averaging 493.5kg returning $2581.99/hd. Pain Train Pty Ltd, Belleburra, Longreach, sold Santa cross steers for 638.2c weighing 385kg to return $2459/hd. J Jackson and K Anderson, Belleburra, Longreach, sold Santa cross steers 654.2c weighing 349kg to return $2287/hd. BJ and TL Bambling, Hazelmere, Aramac, sold Charolais cross steers for 646.2c weighing 349kg to return $2258/hd. They also sold Charolais cross heifers for 570.2c weighing 326kg to return $1860/hd. GJ and JM Bambling, Hazelmere, Aramac, sold Charolais cross steers for 646.2c weighing 383kg to return $2479/hd and also sold Charolais cross heifers for 635c weighing 318kg to return 2021/hd and fat Brahman cows for 362.2c weighing 583kg to return $2114/hd. JB and DJ Karger, Isla Down, Longreach, sold Angus cross heifers for 570.2c weighing 352kg to return $2010/hd. Gaza Grazing Co, Gaza, Longreach, sold Angus cross steers for 684.2c weighing 272kg to return $1862/hd and also sold Angus cross heifers for 676.3c weighing 256kg to return $1730/hd. RJ and TK HAM, Mac Down, Barcaldine, sold Brahman steers for 576.2c weighing 345kg to return $1989/hd. The Maxvale Lane Trust, Maxvale, Jundah, sold Hereford cross steers for 668.2c weighing 292kg to return $1957/hd. CJ and MJ Arnold, Gelebelle, Muttaburra, sold Charolais cross steers for 680.2c weighing 310kg to return $2108/hd and also sold Charolais cross heifers for 658.2c weighing 282kg to return $1861/hd and Brahman cross cows for 350.2c weighing 516kg to return $1807/hd. Adams and Son, Darracourt, Blackall, sold Simmental cross steers for 586.2c weighing 421kg to return $2469/hd. BA and NE Wehl, Audreystone, Barcaldine, sold Brahman steers for 482.2c weighing 436kg to return $2103/hd. RW and AM Medill, Arundel, Ilfracombe, sold Santa Gertrudis cows and calves for $2640/unit. Alcoyne Grazing, Fairview, Winton, sold Brahman steers for 510c weighing 353.9kg to return $1805. Bailey Properties, Paradise Downs, Blackall, sold Charolais steers for 626.2c weighing 339kg to return $2125 and heifers for 680c weighing 263kg to return $1793. Mildura Grazing Trust, Mildura, Barcaldine, sold Brahman steers for 646c weighing 300kg to return $1943. Kerry-Ann Dean, Elward Downs, Longreach, sold Angus cross steers for 674c weighing 286kg to return $1933. MT and SW Pidgeon, Ventry, Longreach, sold Angus steers for 684c weighing 264kg to return $1810.

Kelly Family Trust, Barcaldine, sold Charolais steers for 690c weighing 240kg to return $1659 and heifers for 700c weighing 193kg to return $1356. Burnett Holdings, Lara Downs, Julia Creek, sold Brahman steers for 556c weighing 236kg to return $1315. 4M Cattle Co, Rockvale, Julia Creek, sold Droughtmaster steers for 640c weighing 234kg to return $1500. Malcolm McCalman, Nadjayamba, Winton, sold Charolais steers for 674c weighing 198kg to return $1339 and heifers for 700c weighing 222kg return $1557. EW and EM Moller, Edwinstowe, Jericho, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 570c weighing 392kg to return $2235. Braemar Investments, Lighthouse, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster cows for 360c weighing 592kg to return $2134. Winton Common Vendors sold steers for 686.2c weighing 285kg to return $1955. Barcaldine Common Vendors sold steers for 540c weighing 357kg to return $1930. Bloomfield Pastoral Co, Bloomfield, Blackall, sold a run of Droughtmaster mixed sex weaners with the steers topping at 668.2c weighing 281kg to return $1878.22/hd. The heifers in the draft topped at 630.2c weighing 262kg to return $1651.78/hd. DA and KL Gordon, ex agistment Blackall, sold Brangus steers topping at 580.2c weighing 380kg to return $2204/hd. R and T Jensen, Prairie Downs, Blackall, sold Charbray weaners with the steers selling to a top of 698.2c weighing 274kg to return $1913.07/hd. The heifers sold to a top of 642.2c weighing 273kg to return $1756.33/hd. TM and KJ Joseland, Eltham, Isisford, sold Angus cross weaners with the steers topping at 632.2c weighing 335kg to return $2120.08/hd. Neverfail Cattle Co, Neverfail, Blackall, sold Santa/Charolais cross heifers topping at 632.2c weighing 316kg returning $1998.20/hd. Rosemount Grazing, Rosemount, Barcaldine, sold Charolais cross steers topping at 544.2c weighing 422kg to return $2296.77/hd. Summerdell Grazing, Summerdell, Jericho, sold Droughtmaster/Charolais/Brangus cross weaners with the steers topping at 644.2c weighing 362kg to return $2331.20/hd. The heifers reached 640.2c weighing 235kg to return $1504/hd. Werai Grazing Co, Bloomfield, Blackall, sold Droughtmaster/Hereford cross weaners with the steers topping at 624.2c weighing 338kg to return $2111.13/hd. The heifers sold to a top of 612.2c weighing 291kg to return $1781.50/hd.