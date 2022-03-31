Cattle sell to cheaper rates at Charters Towers prime sale

Charters Towers combined agents reported cheaper price trends at the sale on Wednesday, which attracted 1764 cattle, consisting of 1686 prime and 78 store.



The prime cattle were made up of largely cows (614 head) with 504 bullocks and 414 heifers with the well finished cattle selling to all the usual processors for slightly cheaper rates.



A couple of large lines of younger ox and feeder heifers met good competition from the usual feedlot buyers, however also experienced slightly cheaper trends as numbers continue to come forward due to the discontinued wet season.

The yarding was drawn from Mt Garnet, Forsayth, Einasleigh, Hughenden, Winton, Collinsville, as well as local and coastal areas.



Bullocks were quoted unchanged, heifers were 5-8 cents easier, cows were 8-10 cents easier, and bulls were 2-3 cents easier on last week's rates.

Bullocks topped at 446c/kg for 16 ox sold by Bram Smith, Watch Hill, that weighed an average of 531kg to return a $2370 per head.

A good line of 300 heifers presented on account of Jos Allingham Pastoral, sold to a top of 366c/kg to average 359c/kg weighing 433kg to return an average of $1557 per head.

A good pen of 14 heifers were presented on account of Bram Smith, Watch Hill that sold for 376c/kg, weighing 482kg to return $1813 per head.

A pen of cows sold by BW and GJ Kirkwood for 346c/kg weighing 566kg to return $1960 per head.

Bulls sold on account of M and N McCoy, sold for 308c/kg and weighed 850kg, to return $2619 per head.

Store numbers were lacking ahead of a dedicated sale that coming Friday with mostly heifers on offer (49 head).



