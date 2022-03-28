Competition strong at increased yarding at Nebo sale

Prices continued to rise across the board at the Nebo store sale last Friday, as fierce competition pushed the steer market to 800c/kg.



Nebo combined agents saw a total yarding of 1035 head on Friday, comprising of 487 steers, 372 heifers, 143 cows, 12 bulls, and 21 cows and calves.



A total of 535 head more yarded than last fortnight's sale, with regular southern central buyers in attendance.



As the trend of prime and store cattle ease across the central markets the top-quality cattle remained very strong in most aspects.

GDL livestock agent Will Conachan said the recent Nebo sale was competitive across the board, compared to other saleyards around Central Queensland.

"A lot of the heavier bulls were up around 330/kg, which is pretty good and the cow market has come back a fair bit since the beginning of the year," Mr Conachan said.



"The cow market was dear, up around 350/kg, which compared to Gracemere sale is pretty competitive.

"Usually cows up that way are bit behind the selling complexes in CQ because they don't seem to yard as many.



"The steer market was very good and heavy steers were making up to 520-30/kg and the lead steers were up around 510/kg.

"There weren't many light cattle yarded this week, but most of those were sold up around 640/kg."

Mr Conachan contributed the increased yarding to a dryer season and bigger lines of cattle being yarded.

"We had about 400 head yarded by one vendor, Fort Cooper, which really propped up the sale," he said.

"We usually find the more cattle at the yards, the more buyers we get and the stronger the prices are.

"Fort Cooper usually take their cattle through to fats and go to the meat works with them but it's been pretty dry around Nebo for the past few years and they're ending up selling weaners and feeders now."



Sale highlights

Fort Cooper, Kainga, Nebo, offered 120 No.0 Santa/Brahman Cross Steers topping at 558c/kg to return $2,417/hd. Fort Cooper also offered Santa No.0 steers for 540c/kg, weighing 540kg, to return $2,770/hd.

Olderfleet Cattle Co, Mt Coolon, sold No.0 Brahman Steers for 440c/kg, weighing 532kg, to return $2,343/hd.

Mt Flora Station, Nebo, sold a top-quality line of Droughtmaster Weaner Steers averaging 693c/kg, with the tops making 698c/kg to return $2,150/hd.

R McLeod sold Angus weaner steers to top at 726c/kg, weighing 255kg, to return $1,858/hd.



Mt Flora Station, Nebo sold aged prime Droughtmaster cows for 348c/kg, weighing 564kg, to return $1,964/hd.



Tralee Pastoral Glenden, sold Charbray cross cows for 356c/kg, weighing 642kg, to return $2,288/hd.



Strathdee, Nebo, sold 203 Charbray/Brahman heifers for 531c/kg, weighing 294kg, to return $1,568/hd.



Laurie and Moira Kister, Nebo sold Brangus heifers for 542c/kg to return $1,775/hd.

Darryl Aldridge, Nebo sold cows and calves for $2,800/unit.

