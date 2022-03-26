Urban pollution the focus of new reef protection funding

Environment Minister Sussan Ley visited North Queensland last week to detail how local urban communities could access $50 million to help shape new ways of improving water quality on Great Barrier Reef catchments.

The new program is being designed to provide further protection for the Reef from urban water pollution.

"It is part of our $1 billion Reef protection package and it is another important step in strengthening the resilience of the Reef," Ms Ley said.

"To inform the design of this opportunity, my department will be engaging with relevant stakeholders between now and the end of June 2022 to understand what opportunities exist for improving water quality from urban sources.

"Stakeholder engagement is critical to supporting appropriate prioritisation and co-design of urban and public land water quality improvement activities.

"Options for reducing pollutants in urban stormwater and end-of-jetty sewage pump-out facilities will also be examined as part of our consultation process."

Queensland Senator Susan McDonald joined Ms Ley at the Ayr and Brandon sewage treatment plant in the Burdekin to showcase some of the innovative approaches already underway.

"I encourage communities to begin developing their ideas to improve water quality from urban sources and to be ready to engage with us on these ideas," Senator McDonald said.

"This is the Morrison government working with communities to drive practical outcomes.

"I commend RegenAqua's pilot program at the Ayr/Brandon sewage treatment plant and the progress they have made in removing nitrogen from wastewater.

"It's this sort of practical innovation that the federal government is keen to explore as part of our overall investment in Reef health."

The Urban Water Quality funding is part of a $579.9 million allocated to improving water quality in the federal government's Reef package.

Grant applications are expected to open in October 2022.

