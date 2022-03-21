Feral pig management to continue on Cassowary Coast

The Cassowary Coast Regional Council has allocated $10,000 to continue the aerial shooting of feral pigs impacting banana and cane growers in the region.



The Council reaffrimed its support for local agribusinesses and industry bodies as representatives call for further assistance to combat the feral animal.



The Cassowary Coast Feral Pig Executive Oversight Group (FPEOG) identified the need to continue feral pest management at the conclusion of the Queensland Government and Australian Banana Growers' Council (ABGC) funded Panama Tropical Race 4 (TR4) project.

Panama TR4 is a non-eradicable soil-borne fungus that can survive for decades without host plants. The fungus is a serious threat to north Queensland banana crops and is easily spread by people, vehicles, machinery and animals, such as feral pigs.



The state funded program had worked closely with ABGC to control and contain the disease through surveillance on farms, compliance on known infested properties and communication and education activities.

Cassowary Coast Regional Councillor and FPEOG chair, Jeff Baines, said whilst the TR4 project was a success, the group identified the need to continue similar projects within the region.



"The program saw the eradication of over 10,000 feral pigs from the region, which has contributed to the reduction in the spread of Panama TR4," Councillor Baines said.



"The remaining funds of the program, approximately $25,000, will be distributed to the Australian Banana Growers' Council to support a 50:50 aerial shooting program available across banana and cane industries for the entire region.



"Council will contribute an additional $10,000 from the natural environment-operating budget to support peak industry bodies as a co-contribution for a quick knockdown via aerial shooting projects."



Australian Banana Growers' Council chair and Tully banana grower, Stephen Lowe, said continued funding of feral pig eradication in the region was crucial for the Australian banana industry to help reduce the risk of spreading the serious soil-borne fungal disease.

"Feral pig eradication in the Tully Valley is providing critical protection to our national banana industry, as feral pigs are known to spread Panama TR4," Mr Lowe said.

"Banana growers, industry and the government have committed significant funding to these efforts over the past five years and if we don't continue the program we risk feral pig numbers exploding.

"With our $600 million industry in jeopardy from Panama TR4, any additional funding which Council can offer to support current and future feral pig eradication will be greatly welcomed by all growers, but particularly those in the Panama TR4 incursion zone."



Chairman of Canegrowers Innisfail, Joseph Marano, said he is in strong support of the group continuing as local growers report a substantial half a million dollars worth of damage to crops due to feral pig activity this season alone.



"Reforming the feral animal executive oversight group is a key outcome and is important that peak industry bodies and Council continue to work together to produce favourable outcomes for the region," Mr Marano said.



"As a group we also need to be considering longer-term projects to support and protect agribusinesses and our regional economy from all feral animals."



