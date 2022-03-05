Weaner steers hit 902c at Charters Towers

PRIME SALE

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1690 cattle consisting of 1630 prime cattle and 60 store cattle on Wednesday. The prime cattle consisted of 715 bullocks, 194 heifers, 629 cows and 92 bulls.

The store cattle consisted of 16 steers, 43 heifers, and one cow and calf.



Prime cattle comprised some very good lines of bullocks and prime cows that again sold to good competitive rates.

Some processors and lotfeeders were not in attendance because of flooding in south east Queensland and northern NSW.

The yarding was drawn from Croydon, Georgetown, Winton, Hughenden, Clermont, Collinsville, Bowen, Ayr, Ravenswood, Giru, Tully, Murray Upper and the Charters Towers district.



Bullocks were quoted up to 14c easier, heifers were up to 20c easier, cows were up to 14c easier and bulls were up to 6c easier on last week's rates.



Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 526c and averaged 492c, and those over 500kg topped at 504c to average 445c. Heifers over 440kg topped at 498c, averaging 428c. Cows under 400kg made 380c and averaged 360c, while cows over 400kg reached 390c, averaging 377c. Bulls under 450kg made 440c and averaged 411c.



Bullocks topped at 446.2c for eight bullocks sold on a/c Landers Creek Pastoral Co, Oondooroo Station, Winton, that weighed 658kg to return $2933/hd.

A line of 200 No.8 and No.9 Brahman bullocks on a/c Lyndhurst Cattle Co NQ Pty Ltd, Maitland Downs, Einasleigh, sold to a top of 460c, averaged 444.4c to weigh 569kg to return $2530/hd. A pen of No.0 steers a/c Clothes Peg Pastoral Co. made 526.2c to weigh 409kg to return $2152/hd.

Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c David Jackson and Sons, Myola, Charters Towers, that sold for 472.2c and weighed 450kg to return $2124/hd.

The top pen of cows was sold by Burdekin Downs Pastoral Trust, Burdekin Downs, Charters Towers, for 390.2c, weighing 513kg to return $2000/hd. 16 bulls sold on a/c Pedracini Grazing Trust, Scartwater Station, Charters , made 408.2c and weighed 449kg to return $1832/hd.



STORE SALE

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 4718 cattle at Friday's store sale, consisting of 3361 steers, 1071 heifers, 142 cows and 142 cows and calves.

The yarding was drawn from Croydon, Georgetown, Mt Garnet, Murray Upper, Malanda, Torrens Creek, Clermont, Julia Creek, Hughenden, Woodstock, Ayr, Bowen as well as local and coastal areas.



Store cattle were plentiful in supply as a result of the patchy rain throughout the north. Most cattle presented were in the 240kg plus range. The market slightly easing on all types but still selling to a competitive market.



Steers under 200kg reached 902c to average 764c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 880c, averaging 637c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 614c and averaged 547c and steers over 400kg sold to 574c to average 510c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 774c, averaging 549c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 672c and averaged 632c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 672c, averaging 559c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 530c to average 506c.



A pen of 15 No.0 steers a/c Amity Cattle Co, Amity, Mingela, made 504.2c and weighed 481kg, returning an average of $2426/hd.

A very good line of 645 Brahman No.1 steers a/c Rapisarda Enterprises, Woodhouse Station, Ayr, topped at 662.2c to average 604c and weigh 316kg to return $1911/hd.

A good line of 294 weaner steers a/c Terry Pastoral Pty Ltd, Bay Downs, Mourilyan, sold to a top of 902.2c to average 819c to weigh 188kg average and return $1542/hd.

A good line of 278 Brahman and crossbred heifers a/c Turley Cattle Co, Durdham Downs, Clermont, topped at 672.2c to average 613c to weigh 240kg and return $1470/hd.

15 x 15 cows and calves sold on a/c P and E Garde, Reigate Station, Croydon, returned $2850/unit.