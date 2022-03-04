Panoramic views of Hinchinbrook Channel, Halifax Bay

A STANDOUT Ingham property which includes a home situated on Mount Separation with panoramic views of the surrounding area including Hinchinbrook Channel and Halifax Bay is on the market. The views also include to Hinchinbrook Island and the canelands.



The property is set on 220 hectares (544 acres) on two freehold titles.

The lowset, two bedroom home includes a relative's retreat that could be used as an office, if required. Other features of the home with an open plan living area, include a dual entry main bathroom, air-conditioning, and a front undercover deck with uninterrupted views.

The relative's retreat includes an air-conditioned bedroom, kitchenette, air-conditioned living area, walk in robe and bathroom.



There is an carport attached to the side of the home plus a freestanding two bay shed near the home.



Water supplied from bore, dam, and a rainwater tank. Power is connected to the house and the two bay shed.



The property also has access to the Seymour River, which flows into the Hinchinbrook Channel.

Contact Felix Reitano, 0417 641 830, or Peter Reitano, 0407 167 108, Reitano Real Estate.

MORE READING: 'Lorray: Breeding country that hits the mark'.

MORE READING: 'Luke's Farm: A slice of heaven in Queensland'.

MORE READING: 'Mimosa Vale delivers 1000 head breeder capacity'.

MORE READING: 'Muttaburra's Dotswood ready to deliver'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.