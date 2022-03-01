Dotswood ready to deliver

MUTTABURRA property Dotswood is set to create plenty of interest in the run up to its auction by TopX on April 6.

Located 50km north of Muttaburra, the 9304 hectare (22,990 acre) Grazing Homestead Perpetual Lease is being presented with a healthy stand of Mitchell grass thanks to conservative stocking rates.

The predominantly black soil Mitchell and Flinders grass Downs country supports very good stands of Mitchell, buffel and Flinders grass. There is some prickly acacia and parkinsonia on the property.

Dotswood is watered by an artesian bore, that services about 40km of bore drain and numerous water holes. The bore also provides water for about 10km of poly pipe that fills a couple of tanks connected to troughs and a dam. There are also five earth dams.



There is an application in with GABSI to cap and pipe the bore. This project is only in the application stage, but the vendor has done a considerable amount of work researching the costs to upgrade the watering system.

Dotswood is divided into four main paddocks, with a holding paddock closer to the cattle yards. The boundary is mostly six wire and hinge joint in fair condition. Internal fences are mostly six wire and hinge joint, which is in need of repair in places.

Improvements include a fourbedroom homestead, steel cattle yards to work 500 head, a six stand shearing shed, quarters and sheep yards, machinery shed and workshop.



Marketing agent Tom McLeish, TopX, said Dotswood had plenty of grass to run normal numbers.



"Dotswood has has had a start to the 2022 wet season and presents in fresh, healthy condition," he said. "It will bounce away with rain."

Basic plant and equipment are being offered with the property.



Contact Tom McLeish, 0427 580 490, TopX.

