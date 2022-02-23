Nutrien to take over Toomba Horse Sale

The Toomba Horse Sale reins have officially been handed over to the Nutrien Equine team as the sale rebrands to the Nutrien Equine Northern Performance Sale.

The Charters Towers-based sale will move toward a more streamlined sale process and sit under the Nutrien Equine umbrella.

Announced last weekend, Nutrien North Queensland stud stock manager, Dane Pearce, said the organisation had a long association with the Toomba committee.



He said the new sale process would be more streamlined and simplified.



"Moving forward we will only be selling registered horses to be in line with our other Nutrien Equine sales," he said.

"There will also be an added bonus of Nutrien promotion to our network.

"The sale will be live streamed with a catalogue of horses available to be viewed online."

The Nutrien Equine Northern Performance Sale will also welcome the introduction of the 'Nutrien graduates campdraft' program for aged event horses who are purchased during the sale.

Mr Pearce said it would provide an added bonus and incentive for buyers.

The sale will take place on May 28 and 29 together with the Horse of the North Challenge event.

Mr Pearce said a pre-working event will take place on Saturday, May 28, followed by the sale on Sunday, May 29.

Nominations for the sale will open on February 28 through the Nutrien Equine website.

The Nutrien Equine Northern Performance Sale will add to a stable of successful Nutrien Equine events, including Toowoomba Supreme, Willinga Park and the showpiece Nutrien Classic held in Tamworth.

