Training next gen of live-export stockys

Applications are now open for the next generation of live-export stockys.

LiveCorp, together with the Young Livestock Exporters Network (YLEN) and Meat & Livestock Australia, will facilitate the upcoming 'shipboard stockperson training' course.

The training is a combination of presentations and videos covering the care and management of livestock on board a livestock export vessel and current trade regulations.



The virtual training will run across five days from 9 to 11 March and 14 to 15 March.

The program produces provisionally accredited stockpersons to service the livestock export industry in accordance with the Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock (ASEL).



Experience in livestock handling and animal husbandry is a pre-requisite for the training.

YLEN chair, Kari Moffat, previously completed the shipboard training course.

"It is a fantastic pathway into the industry and it gave me my start," Ms Moffat said.

"The training delivers a great understanding of the whole supply chain and you are working with different people from different backgrounds.

"Working on vessels is a unique opportunity and is very rewarding as you are caring for the livestock throughout the whole journey."

Ms Moffat said the experience gained also provides a solid foundation and understanding to move into higher operation and compliance roles.

YLEN is also providing four fully-funded positions to the March course for network members. Previous scholarship recipient, Sam Allen, said the accreditation has since taken him around the globe.

"Since doing the onboard stockperson course in 2019, I have completed about 12 trips to date," he said.

"I've taken cattle to Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Israel.

"My favourite trip was taking cattle to Israel - sailing up through the Suez Canal was very interesting.

"Once I got onboard and saw for myself how hard the crew and all stockys work to insure the highest standards and welfare to all livestock, made me proud to be part of this industry."

Established in 2019, YLEN was founded by young industry professionals for young industry professionals after identifying a gap in the market.



Underpinned by two key pillars, YLEN's vision is to build networks and leadership through pathways of professional development within the livestock export supply chain.



"My industry colleagues and I identified a gap in the market for professional industry opportunities and network building," Ms Moffat said.

"We thought, why don't we create something ourselves?"

The network has since grown to 200 members across every state and territory of Australia.

"It just showcases the desire for the opportunities that the live export industry can provide," Ms Moffat said.

Applications for the 'shipboard stockperson training' course close on February 25.



