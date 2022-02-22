Cultivating a plan for our future fields

A new team of existing and emerging leaders has been appointed to bring the Queensland fresh produce sector and supply chain together around an agreed set of actions that will set the industry up for success over the next 10 years.

The group of a dozen Future Fields leaders had risen to the top through a competitive application process, demonstrating their appreciation for the key strategic challenges and opportunities to be grappled with by industry, and their willingness to work collaboratively for the common good.

Over the next few months the group will work in small teams developing action plans around each of the four fields, or areas of strategic interest, that will be focused on over the first two years of the new plan.

Fields to be cultivated cover better biosecurity, market development, red tape reduction, and encouraging innovation.

The Future Fields leaders are such an important part of our strategic planning process. To be successful, Future Fields must be owned by all stakeholders across the supply chain.

We have an embarrassment of riches in terms of the depth of expertise and range of interests Future Fields leaders are bringing to the table.

Through Future Fields we are taking control of our own destiny, so it's essential the team developing the plan and the actions we need to take together reflect the great diversity of interests and expertise in our industry.

The team includes regional and national industry body executives, growers, fresh produce marketers, horticultural scientists and entrepreneurs.

We also need to ensure the new strategic plan reflects the diversity of interests and needs across the supply chain in each of Queensland's significant horticultural growing regions.

So over the next couple of weeks we'll be continuing our program of regional workshops, designed to identify key concerns and potential solutions in each of our four fields of strategic interest.

The first will be held in the Lockyer Valley at the QDAF Gatton Research Station on Monday, February 28 from 3pm, and the second on the Sunshine Coast at the QDAF Maroochy Research Facility on Monday, March 7 also from 3pm.

Both workshops will conclude with a barbecue and drinks for attendees.

For more detail on Future Fields, the leaders, including who they are and their roles and responsibilities, and to register for upcoming workshops, please visit: www.futurefields.info.

