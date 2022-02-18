NQ cattle deliberately mowed down by vehicle

The Charters Towers Major and Organised Crime Squad is investigating the wounding and death of four heads of cattle 130km north-west of Charters Towers.

The incident took place on February 12 and initial investigations indicate the cattle were each deliberately hit by a vehicle between 4pm and 9pm on the Myola access road.

The cattle included two Brahman cows and two Brahman steers. All animals have since died.

One animal was allegedly killed by the offender/s and butchered, another one killed as result of the collision, and two beasts had to be euthanised after being left with serious injuries.

MOCS Rural Charters Towers OIC Detective Sergeant, Liam Scanlan, said the incident was horrific and displayed very disturbing behaviour by the offenders.

"This appears to be a random and opportunistic incident, which I would describe as cruel and cowardly," Detective Sergeant Scanlan said.

"The person or persons responsible have inflicted unnecessary suffering upon these animals.

"The owner was upset to find his cattle had been left to suffer. We are strongly appealing to anyone with information to talk to the police immediately."

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity on the Myola access road on February 12 should contact police.

Investigations are continuing.



