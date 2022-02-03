Springsure graziers offload 163 head at Emerald sales

Good rainfall totals across Central Queensland were a boon to the local backgrounder and processor demand at the Emerald Prime and Store Cattle Sale on Thursday, where the steer price peaked at 866c/kg.



Emerald combined agents yarded 1700 head, a drop of 900 from the previous week 2600 head.

A large percentage of local cattle, with consignments, sold to as far north as the Collinsville area and down south to Theodore.

Steers under 280kg reached 866c, steers weighing 400-550kg hit 580c, while big bullocks sold to processors from 400-463c/kg.

Heifers under 280kg reached 718c, heifers 280-450kg hit 689c, while heavy heifers sold to the processors from 400-465c/kg.

Cows over 530kg reached 416c/kg and averaged 400c/kg, while cows and calves sold to $2,960 a unit in a small offering.

Springsure graziers' big offload

The Roberts family of Callistemon Cattle Co and Broken-Dray at Springsure offloaded an impressive draft of 163 head of Santa cross Angus cattle at Thursday's sale.



Bruce and Trudy Roberts sold 93 No 9 steers to average 435c/kg, whilst 22 heavy santa cows sold to 407c/kg or $2588. They also sold 42 heifers to average 458c.



The Roberts family offloaded 42 heifers and 22 heavy Santa cows at Thursday's sale.

The Roberts, who run a Santa Gertrudis cross Angus breeding and fattening operation, were very humbled with the result.



"We just finished our breeder muster and these were the leftovers. We took the feedlot animals out and decided to take this lot to Emerald," Ms Roberts said.

"The current market is very desirable at the moment and we thought we'd get a better price for our cattle at the sale yards, then we would at the meat works.

"We're very happy with the price that we got for them and we also got a good spread of them across Central Queensland."

Trudy said their property hasn't received as much rain before the sales, but rain back in November gave their paddocks a good start heading into the new year.

"We haven't received much rain lately and Springsure region seems to miss the rain. We'd love some run off water," she said.



"We got early rain in November and that's these cattle at the sales were in such nice condition."



Cattle market remains strong

In amongst the action at Thursday's sale was long-time agent Gavin Colwell of CQ Livestock & Property, who also sold 40 Charbray cross cows, consign to Nutrien, on behalf of Curran Partnership, Bluegrass Plains, Capella.



Agent Gavin Colwell of CQ Livestock & Property, with a pen of Curran Partnership Charbray cross cows.

Mr Colwell, whose been an agent for 38 years, said the current market is as strong as he's ever seen.



"I sold 40 odd cows from Curran Partnership and they sold very well on par with the last couple of weeks of the market," he said.



"The rain has been a bit patchy and I think most people had their cattle mustered before the rain hit on Wednesday so they had them on hand but if it had happened the day before, numbers might have dropped.

"Curran Partnership recently preg tested their cows and these were the empty cows."

Mr Colwell said people are wanting to buy at the moment but they're unsure about the market at the moment, especially at the level it is.

"Weaner steers are making so much money and people are a bit hesitant to put their toe in the water. But they will, it's just a matter of trying to find a bit of a hole in the market and pick a few up," he said.

"I think we're at new levels and I suppose we just have to get used to it. It's taking a bit of adjusting for people to get used this market the way it is."

"People are selling what they got and there's no oversupply of cattle here at the moment. Everyone has had a pretty good wet season so they can probably run a few more but at the present time the markets so dear they're just sort of hanging off selling.

Mr Colwell said there were a lot of Central Queensland backgrounders present on the day, putting cattle away to go into feedlot entry.

Sale Highlights:

The McKenzie family of Taurus, Blackwater sold Brangus Steers for 580c/kg, weighing 418kg to return $2427 per head.

Andrew and Donna Donaldson of Moonstone, Alpha sold Droughtmaster No 0 heifers for 512c/kg and returned $2107 per head.

Robert and Gail Donaldson and family of Roblee, Bogantungun sold No 9 Droughtmaster heifers to 443c/kg, and return $2300 per head. They also sold heavy cows to 402c/kg, or $2460 per head.

