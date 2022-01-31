Popular board game announces Townsville edition

Townsville is set to receive it's own Monopoly board game. Photo: Supplied

Roll the dice on the Great Barrier Reef, go directly to cheer on the Cowboys at Queensland Country Bank Stadium or move to The Strand on your way past go.

The world is set to get a piece of North Queensland with the announcement that Townsville will receive it's own Monopoly board game.



Locally themed squares will replace Mayfair and Park Lane from the original London board and include a customised 'Community Chest' and 'Chance' playing cards, making the entire game reflective of Townsville.

Manufacturers of the official Townsville Monopoly board say the game will be on shelves as early as October.



Representative Dale Hackett said they want to create a board that reflects what locals love most about their hometown.



"No one knows Townsville better than its residents, so we want to hear from you and learn about the places that you think should be included on the board," he said.



"Whether it's The Strand esplanade, Billabong Sanctuary Wildlife Park or Magnetic Island, we'll consider everything."

Locals and fans can have their say on which locations will be featured via the official Townsville Monopoly Facebook page or emailing info@winningmoves.com.au



