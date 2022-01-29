Cairns to Northern Tablelands Access Strategy released

Transport and Main Roads have released a study which will investigate transport routes between Cairns and the Northern Tablelands, in an effort to assist with future planning in the region.

At a cost of $1.6 million, the planning study was successful in identifying transport issues in the region, delivered suggested solutions, and uncovered future requirements, according to Member for Barron River Craig Crawford.



"The outcome of planning has informed the Cairns to Northern Tablelands Access Strategy - our roadmap of initiatives and investment over the short, medium and long term to deliver the right infrastructure when and where it is needed most," Mr Crawford said.

"Our research found that 93 per cent of trips on Kuranda Range Road, are within two minutes of the expected travel time, which is 12 minutes from top of the range to Smithfield.

"While there are clear challenges, this demonstrates that the existing road is not operating at its capacity."

Mr Crawford said plans for a long-term alternative route were outlined in the strategy, which would be necessary once full capacity was reached on the existing roads.



"The main challenges identified in the planning study relate to network resilience, travel reliability and freight access," he said.

"The access strategy provides 59 recommendations to respond to these challenges, which include safety and resilience upgrades aiming to reduce the frequency and duration of closures due to severe weather events and crashes.

"One of these recommendations was the installation of an Intelligent Transport System, which we have already taken steps to undertake."

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the Intelligent Transport System upgrade, costing $30 million dollars, began in August.

Mr Bailey said there was no recommendation for further investigations into major upgrades or new routes, according to the planning study.



"What this study tells us is there is currently no clear technical justification for a major upgrade of existing routes, or construction of a new road along a new alignment," he said.

"There is no need for the deceptively named "bridle track" that is in fact a proposed new highway which would plough through National Park between Cairns and Mareeba - destroying unique ecology in the Dindin National Park in the process.

"With 12 kilometres of proposed tunnelling involved in this track, it would be a multi-billion dollar project without any need or justification that would destroy an estimated 140 to 160 hectares of rainforest, resulting in the loss of approximately 80,000 to 100,000 mature trees.

"This proposed highway is a project no government would ever build due to its hideous cost and destruction of a heritage listed national park.

"Based on real data to come from this study, our main planning priority remains identifying a long-term plan for the bridge over Barron River near Kuranda."

Plans for the $2.1 million Barron River Bridge project have commenced and are estimated to be completed late this year.

