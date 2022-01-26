Teen killed in motorcyle crash near Herberton

A 14-year-old boy has died in a motorcycle crash at Irvinebank, 27 kilometres south west of Herberton on Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations indicate the boy was riding a motorcycle west on Herberton Petford Road which is an unsealed road.

After the rider came around a bend, he collided with a truck headed in the opposite direction.

The rider, a 14-year-old local boy, died at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.



Also in the news

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the North Queensland Register newsletter below.

