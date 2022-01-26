Teen killed in motorcyle crash near Herberton

A 14-year-old boy has died in a motorcycle crash at Irvinebank, 27 kilometres south west of Herberton on Tuesday afternoon.
Preliminary investigations indicate the boy was riding a motorcycle west on Herberton Petford Road which is an unsealed road.
After the rider came around a bend, he collided with a truck headed in the opposite direction.
The rider, a 14-year-old local boy, died at the scene.
Forensic Crash Unit officers are investigating.
