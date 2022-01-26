Mount Isa taxi driver charged with domestic violence, animal cruelty, child exploitation material

A Mount Isa taxi driver, 56, has been charged with rape, choking, common assault, animal cruelty, possessing child exploitation material and using a carriage service to harass.



The man allegedly used his job to exploit a number of vulnerable female victims throughout the community.



On January 5, detectives executed a search warrant at a residential address where documentation and digital evidence was allegedly located and seized.

Detectives began the investigation in October 2021 after receiving information from the community into alleged domestic violence offences.



Mount Isa District Acting Detective Inspector Sean Wade said the arrest highlighted that police would not tolerate exploitation and harm being committed against vulnerable members of the community.

"This arrest is the culmination of a months-long investigation and I would like to commend the investigators involved," Acting Detective Inspector Sean Wade said.

"The blatant exploitation of the most vulnerable members of our community is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it.

"I thank the community for the information provided, which assisted greatly in bringing about a successful resolution."

The man will appear in the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on March 14.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic and family violence, you should report it to police.

Support and counselling is available from the following agencies:

