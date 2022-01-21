Brangus weaner steers sell to 808c/$2126 at Emerald





The first sale for the year saw 1650 cattle penned at Emerald on Thursday.

While there was a large number of vendors for the number of cattle offered, the quality was generally very good throughout.

Comparison of pricing to the last sale of 2021 showed minor changes to the prime section, while there was significant upward movement on the store cattle, particularly in the lighter cattle.

In the prime section, bullocks over 550kg sold to 460c to average 431c, heavy steers 500-550kg made to 500c to average 445c, heavy heifers over 400kg reached 594c for the feeder types to average 546c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 395c to average 392c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 387c to average 368c, while heavy bulls over 600kg sold to 372c.

In the store section heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 624c to average 547c, trade feeder steers 350-400kg reached 746c to average 617c, 280-350kg steers topped at 766c to average 688c, weaner steers 200-280kg made as much as 808c to average 775c, while light steers under 200kg sold to 818c. Feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 628c to average 583c, 280-350kg heifers reached 678c to average 579c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 700c to average 637c, while light heifers sold to 746c.

Six lots of cows and calves were on offer, and the highest price units were for some first calver Brangus heifers with calves two to four months old at foot making $3600/unit.





Highlights:

The Sibson family, Cotherstone, Dysart, had their 638kg Droughtmaster cross cows to 391c and $2497, while Andrew and Marlene Slack, Mayview, Emerald, offered 533kg Droughtmaster cross to 388c and $2070. The Daniels family, Stonybrook, Springsure, had their 605kg Santa cows to 390c and $2362, while the Bettridge family, Mt Wilga, Alpha, offered Droughtmaster heifers to 624c for 393kg and $2454.



The Prewett family, Glendariwell, Emerald, had their 263kg Brangus weaner steers to 808c and $2126, while Aaron Kleier, Luxor, Dysart, had his 250kg Droughtmaster cross weaner steers make 800c and $2000. Dean Eyles, Capella, offered 260kg Brangus cross weaner steers to 806c for 260kg and $2096, while Bill and Vicki Pownall, Skyville, Moranbah, had their 377kg Droughtmaster cross weaner steers reach 628c and $2369.



Scott and Kimberlet School, Yandoon, Capella, offered 298kg Santa cross weaner steers to 758c and $2262, while Greg and Alicia Magee, St Omer, Capella, sold 307kg Brangus weaner steers for 766c and $2353.







